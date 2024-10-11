What's Going On With CleanSpark Shares Friday

CleanSpark, Inc. CLSK shares are moving higher on Friday amid a rise in the price of Bitcoin BTC/USD.

The Details: Bitcoin is currently trading 3.4% higher at about $62,400 per data from Benzinga Pro. Other crypto-linked stocks that are moving higher amid the rise in the price of Bitcoin include Coinbase Global, Inc. COIN and Riot Platforms, Inc. RIOT.

What Else: Earlier this week, CleanSpark announced that it achieved 30 EH/s in operational hashrate. The company plans to achieve 37 EH/s by the end of the year and 50 EH/s in 2025.

CEO of CleanSpark Zach Bradford said, “We have added more operational hashrate than any other miner in 2024.”

In addition, the company announced that it promoted Brian Carson to Chief Accounting Officer from Director of Financial Reporting.

CLSK Price Action: At the time of writing, CleanSpark shares are trading 10.3% higher at $9.55, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Image: Image via Shutterstock