Tesla's Latest FSD Update Smooths Out Jittery Car Visualizations, Fixing 4-Year Bug

EV giant Tesla Inc. TSLA fixed a four-year-old bug in the rendering of its full self-driving (FSD) driver assistance software, company senior executive Ashok Elluswamy said on Tuesday.

What Happened: “Because we fixed a four year old bug in the rendering!” Elluswamy wrote to an X user who wondered why FSD visualization on the vehicle display has become smooth and steady with the recent update.

Elluswamy is the Director of Autopilot software at Tesla and often takes to X to provide updates on Tesla’s driver assistance technology and efforts toward autonomous driving.

Because we fixed a four year old bug in the rendering! — Ashok Elluswamy (@aelluswamy) October 9, 2024

Why It Matters: Tesla CEO Elon Musk has previously said that the company will enable autonomous driving with future updates of FSD. The company deployed the software on its latest vehicle offering- the Cybertruck- last month.

Tesla is also looking to unveil a dedicated robotaxi product on Oct. 10 as an initiation step into developing a self-driving taxi network.

Photo courtesy: Unsplash