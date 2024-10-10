Tesla's Robotaxi To Take Flight With Doors That Open Like Butterfly Wings: Report

Tesla Inc.’s TSLA robotaxi to be unveiled on Thursday is reportedly expected to have two front seats and doors that open upward like butterfly wings.

Updates To Watch For: In addition to unveiling the robotaxi, Tesla CEO Elon Musk will also talk about the company’s intent to develop its full self-driving driver assistance software for its Semi truck at the event, Bloomberg reported on Wednesday, citing sources familiar with the matter. However, there will not be a demonstration of the Semi with FSD on Thursday, the report added.

Tesla deployed FSD on its Cybertruck – its latest vehicle offering – last month. Currently, all Tesla vehicles in production have the technology deployed. The Tesla Semi is only in pilot production.

Event Location And Schedule: The robotaxi unveiling event titled “We, Robot” will start at 7 p.m. California time at Warner Bros. Discovery Inc.'s movie studio near Los Angeles. The event will also be streamed live on social media platform X.

Other Speculations: The robotaxi unveiling event was initially slated for Aug. 8. The company delayed it to Oct. 10 to make a few important changes aimed at improving the robotaxi and to give itself time to prepare a “couple of other things” to showcase at the event, Musk said in July.

Deepwater Asset Management's Managing Partner Gene Munster previously said that he expects three vehicles to be announced at the event including a cheaper vehicle model priced around $25,000, a robotaxi, and a robovan.

Available Details On Robotaxi: During Tesla's first-quarter earnings call, Musk casually referred to the company’s dedicated robotaxi product as the “Cybercab.” It is unclear if this is a placeholder or the final name.

According to Musk’s biography by Walter Isaacson published last year, the robotaxi will have no steering wheel or pedals as Musk was resolute that the company would not build an ‘amphibian frog’ design that will have removable pedals or wheels.

Check out more of Benzinga's Future Of Mobility coverage by following this link.

Read More:

Image generated using Midjourney