'Can't Believe It:' Popular YouTuber Shares How Apple Watch Series 10 Detected Atrial Fibrillation And Saved His Grandmother

Apple Inc.'s AAPL Watch Series 10 is in the news yet again for saving another life, this time of a user's grandmother by detecting atrial fibrillation.

What Happened: A user, Nikias Molina, shared on Wednesday that his Apple Watch Series 10 identified his grandmother’s atrial fibrillation using its ECG feature.

She was promptly taken to the hospital for necessary medical attention. Molina expressed his disbelief and gratitude for the technology’s role in her care.

The incident underscores the Apple Watch’s ability to detect serious health conditions, potentially saving lives. Molina’s post highlights the real-world impact of wearable technology in healthcare.

See Also: Mark Cuban On How TV Will Evolve In The Future, Says He Saw The Rise Of Netflix-Like Platforms

My Apple Watch Series 10 detected my grandmother's atrial fibrillation today using the ECG feature.



She's now at the hospital and receiving the care she needs.



I still can't believe it. pic.twitter.com/KK2kqhL0Kb — Nikias Molina (@NikiasMolina) October 8, 2024

Molina’s experience adds to a growing list of life-saving stories attributed to the Apple Watch’s health monitoring capabilities.

Subscribe to the Benzinga Tech Trends newsletter to get all the latest tech developments delivered to your inbox.

Why It Matters: The Apple Watch has consistently demonstrated its value in emergency situations. In a previous instance, the device’s crash detection feature alerted emergency services during a highway accident.

Another case involved a pregnant woman whose life and that of her unborn child were saved thanks to the watch’s health monitoring features.

Apple CEO Tim Cook has even personally responded to users who shared their life-saving experiences with the device, highlighting its impact on users’ lives.

The Apple Watch continues to be a critical tool in personal health monitoring, offering features that can detect and alert users to potentially life-threatening conditions.

Check out more of Benzinga’s Consumer Tech coverage by following this link.

Read Next:

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Photo courtesy: Shutterstock