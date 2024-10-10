Zoom Custom AI Avatars Can Now Deliver Messages To Your Team As You — Skipping Boring Remote Meetings Finally A Reality?

Zoom Video Communications Inc. ZM is gearing up to launch AI avatars that can communicate on behalf of users by posing as them.

What Happened: Zoom is developing a feature that will allow users to create AI avatars of themselves to send brief messages to their teams.

To generate a digital avatar, users will need to record a video of themselves, which Zoom’s AI will analyze to create an avatar that mirrors their appearance and voice.

Following these steps, users can type the message they’d like their AI avatar to deliver, and it will handle the speaking on the person’s behalf.

This feature will be integrated with Zoom’s Clips feature, enabling users to record short video updates for their colleagues.

“The custom AI Companion add-on will be $12 per user per month and is planned to be available for purchase in the first half of 2025, with select capabilities available in preview in the coming months,” the company stated.

However, paid Zoom subscribers without the add-on can still create clips using preset AI avatars and voices.

Why It Matters: While Zoom is addressing potential deepfake issues by implementing advanced authentication, watermarking technology, and strict usage policies, the introduction of AI avatars could come with potential risks.

Several companies have created AI technology to digitally “clone” a person’s face and match it with fairly natural-sounding synthetic speech.

Generative AI startup Tavus, for example, enables brands to craft virtual personas for personalized video advertisements, reported TechCrunch.

Last year, Microsoft Corporation MSFT also introduced a service that generates realistic digital replicas of individuals. However, many of these tools come with strict safeguards to prevent misuse.

Tavus requires verbal consent from individuals, and Microsoft insists that customers obtain written permission and consent from anyone whose likeness is being used for avatars, the report noted.

