What Happened With Celsius Holdings Stock Today?

Celsius Holdings, Inc. CELH shares traded higher on heavy volume Wednesday after marking a new 52-week low on Tuesday. Here's a look at what's going on.

What To Know: Celsius Holdings shares climbed Wednesday despite a lack of company-specific news. The stock has become a favorite among retail investors and chatter on social media revolved around the stock reaching key support levels and bouncing higher.

Celsius shares reached a 52-week high of $99.62 back in March and have fallen more than 60% over the past six months, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Read Next: What’s Going On With SoFi Stock?

The sell-off in Celsius shares accelerated in September after the company said PepsiCo was scaling back orders to optimize its inventory. Celsius said it expected its distribution partner to reduce orders by about $100 million.

According to data from Benzinga Pro, Celsius shares are trading above the stock’s 50-day moving average of $36.23 and slightly above its 52-week low of $28.20.

CELH Stock Prediction 2024

When buying a stock for a longer time horizon, it is important for investors to assess where they think the stock is headed in the future.

When mapping a stock's future trajectory, investors should consider factors including future earnings expectations and expected performance against a benchmark.

Celsius Holdings’ revenue has grown at an average rate of 98.52% annually over the past five years. The average one-year price target from analysts is $53.64, representing an expected 75.81% upside in 2025.

While past performance is not a guarantee of future results, investors should also look at a stock's historical performance when compared to both a benchmark index and the company's peers. Shares of Celsius Holdings have seen an annualized return of -3.06%, underperforming the S&P500 index by 12.72%. This compares to 7.79% growth in the overall Consumer Staples sector. Celsius Holdings has a beta of 0.92.

CELH Price Action: According to Benzinga Pro, Celsius Holdings shares are up 3.57% after-hours at $31.60 after climbing 6.16% in regular trading Wednesday.

Read Also:

Photo: Courtesy of Celsius Holdings, Inc.