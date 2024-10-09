Costco Reports September Sales Results: What To Know

Costco Wholesale Corporation COST shares traded higher Wednesday before the company reported its September sales figures after the closing bell.

The Details: Costco reported net sales of $24.62 billion for the retail month of September, which represents an 8.9% increase over sales of $22.59 billion from the same period last year. Comparable sales, excluding the impacts from changes in gasoline prices and foreign exchange, were up 9.3% in the U.S., 6.3% in Canada and 22.9% in e-commerce.

The company said this year’s total and comparable sales for the retail month of September benefited by approximately 2% in the U.S. and 1.5% worldwide as a result of the increased sales related to abnormal consumer activity associated with Hurricane Helene and port strikes.

According to data from Benzinga Pro, Costco shares are trading above the stock’s 50-day moving average of $876.54 and approaching its 52-week high of $923.82.

COST Price Action: According to Benzinga Pro, Costco Wholesale shares are up 0.21% after-hours at $911.00 after gaining 2.10% in Wednesday's regular trading session.

