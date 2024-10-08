Trump Jr. Says His Dad 'Has Been Proven Right Again' After FBI Foils Afghan National's Election Day Terror Plot

An Afghan national, based in Oklahoma City, has been charged with planning a terror attack in the United States on Election Day. The individual was allegedly acting on behalf of the Islamic State of Iraq and al-Sham (ISIS). Donald Trump Jr. reacted to the development.

Donald Trump has been proven right AGAIN! https://t.co/CZPbv2T4wP — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) October 9, 2024

The US Justice Department has brought charges against Nasir Ahmad Tawhedi, 27, for allegedly conspiring and attempting to provide material support to ISIS. Tawhedi is also accused of procuring firearms and ammunition for the intended attack. He reportedly took actions to liquidate his family’s assets, relocate his family members abroad, and acquire AK-47 assault rifles and ammunition.

The eldest child of former president Donald Trump said on X that his father has “been proven right” once again. Trump Jr. shared the news which described the person as having entered the United States on a “special immigrant visa” on Sept. 9, 2021.

“As charged, the Justice Department foiled the defendant's plot to acquire semi-automatic weapons and commit a violent attack in the name of ISIS on U.S. soil on Election Day,” stated Attorney General Merrick B. Garland.

According to the criminal complaint, Tawhedi was seen in a video reading to two children text that describes the rewards a martyr receives in the afterlife. He allegedly accessed, viewed, and saved ISIS propaganda on his iCloud and Google account, participated in pro-ISIS Telegram groups, and contributed to a charity which fronts for and funnels money to ISIS.

If convicted, he faces a maximum prison sentence of 20 years for conspiring and attempting to provide material support to ISIS, and a maximum of 15 years for receiving a firearm to be used to commit a felony or a federal crime of terrorism.

