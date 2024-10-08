What's Going On With Alibaba Stock Tuesday?

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. BABA shares are trading lower on Tuesday, among other U.S. listed Chinese stocks, after China’s National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) announced disappointing stimulus measures.

What To Know: Investors anticipated the commission’s chairman Zheng Shanjie would release bold measures to boost the country’s economy during a press conference Tuesday. However, Zheng’s measures amounted to releasing a 100 billion yuan investment plan for 2025 by the end of this month and a separate 100 billion yuan for construction projects.

Following the underwhelming stimulus measures, China’s stock markets fell on Tuesday, cutting off gains. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index closed 9.4% lower on Tuesday. In addition, the Shanghai Composite Index experienced significant fluctuations throughout the day, but despite the volatility, it ultimately closed with a 4.6% gain.

Alibaba and other U.S. listed Chinese stocks are heavily owned by foreign investors who may be quick to react to market shifts. Other U.S. listed Chinese stocks effected by this shift include JD.Com Inc. JD and NIO Inc. NIO.

See Also: US Stocks Poised To Bounce Back As Bond Yields Dip, Oil Prices Slide, PepsiCo Pulls Back: Set-up ‘Quite Positive’ For Equities, Says Economist

BABA Price Action: At the time of writing, Alibaba shares are trading 7.07% lower at $109.21, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

