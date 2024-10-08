After Prisoner Swap With US, Russia Sentences 72 Years Old American Man For Alleged 'Mercenary' Activities With Ukraine

A Moscow court has handed down a prison sentence to Stephen Hubbard, a 72-year-old American citizen from Big Rapids, Michigan. Hubbard has been sentenced to six years and 10 months for allegedly participating in combat alongside a Ukrainian unit against Russian forces. This marks the first instance of an American being imprisoned on “mercenary” charges since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine began in early 2022.

What Happened: Russian state media broadcasted footage of Hubbard, who appeared frail, as he listened to his sentencing from a glass enclosure. The trial was conducted behind closed doors, and Hubbard is among approximately a dozen Americans detained in Russia on various charges, The Financial Times reported on Tuesday that Hubbard’s case emerged last week when he confessed to serving in a mercenary unit.

Prosecutors claimed that Hubbard, who had been residing in Ukraine since 2014, joined a territorial defense unit in Izyum, Ukraine, during the early stages of the conflict. He was reportedly promised a monthly salary of at least $1,000. His defense team intends to appeal the conviction, according to state media Tass.

Why It Matters: This sentencing comes amid heightened tensions between Russia and the West. In August, Russia released Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich and former U.S. Marine Paul Whelan as part of a significant prisoner swap with the United States. Both men had been imprisoned in Russia on espionage charges, which they and the U.S. government denied.

Additionally, in September, Russia announced changes to its nuclear policy, signaling potential consequences for Western nations involved in attacks on Russia. President Vladimir Putin declared that Russia might deploy nuclear weapons if targeted by conventional missiles, treating any attack supported by nuclear power as a joint assault. These developments underscore the ongoing geopolitical tensions surrounding the conflict in Ukraine.

