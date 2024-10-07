Walmart Displays New Book On Kamala Harris' 'Achievements' With Blank Pages, Sparks Online Buzz

On Monday, an X user Philip Anderson took to social media to share a surprising find at a Walmart Inc. WMT store. Anderson posted about a new book titled “The Achievements of Kamala Harris,” noting that the pages are entirely blank. The post has quickly gained attention online.

What Happened: Anderson’s posted the video with the caption, “BREAKING: Walmart now has a new book on the shelves called The Achievements of Kamala Harris. All the pages in the book are blank.”

Benzinga could not independently verify the authenticity of the video.

Harris’s campaign and Walmart have yet to respond to Benzinga’s queries.

🚨BREAKING: Walmart now has a new book on the shelves called The Achievements of Kamala Harris. All the pages in the book are blank. pic.twitter.com/PWdFWp8Lyu — Philip Anderson (@VoteHarrisOut) October 6, 2024

Why It Matters: The timing of Anderson’s tweet is significant as it comes amidst the heated 2024 presidential race. Kamala Harris is currently leading in the polls against Donald Trump, with recent surveys indicating a slim lead of two to five points. Recent polling data shows Harris with a slight advantage, making any public commentary about her noteworthy.

Additionally, Harris has been vocal about her economic policies, recently criticizing Trump’s tariff plans. She described his approach as “reckless” and emphasized the potential impact on Americans. Harris’s stance highlights her focus on economic issues as a key part of her campaign strategy.

