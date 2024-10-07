AWS CEO Matt Garman, Once An Intern, Says They Were Pioneering Generative AI At Amazon Long Before ChatGPT Sparked A Wave Of Excitement: 'It Became A Widely Accepted Thing'

Amazon.com, Inc.’s AMZN cloud computing platform, Amazon Web Services CEO Matt Garman disclosed that the company had been delving into generative AI long before it became a widely accepted concept.

What Happened: During an interview with TechCrunch that was published on Saturday, Garman discussed AWS’s approach to generative AI.

He recognized that the introduction of OpenAI’s ChatGPT ignited new interest in the field, but maintained that AWS had been investigating generative AI even before it became a popular term.

“We'd been looking at generative AI before it became a widely accepted thing, but I will say that when ChatGPT came out, there was kind of a discovery of a new area, of ways that this technology could be applied,” he said.

Garman also responded to criticisms that AWS was slow to introduce its own generative AI tools, thereby giving competitors like Google Cloud and Microsoft Azure an edge.

He contended that this was more of a perception than reality, as AWS had already launched successful machine learning services like SageMaker.

He went on to add that AWS adopted a more thoughtful approach to generative AI, concentrating on how its customers could best incorporate this technology into their applications.

This led to the creation of Bedrock, AWS’s platform that provides access to a range of open and proprietary models.

Why It Matters: Garman started his journey at Amazon as an intern and later took over AWS following Adam Selipsky’s exit. He has been a part of the e-commerce giant since 2005.

Meanwhile, analysts have also recognized Amazon’s strong position in both e-commerce and cloud.

Last month, an analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage of Amazon with an Overweight rating, citing the company’s dominant competitive position and the potential of AI in powering the AWS cloud business line.

In August, Amazon CEO Andy Jassy highlighted the company’s commitment to providing a variety of AI solutions through AWS. “There is not one tool to rule the world,” he said at the time.

AWS’s AI capabilities have also been leveraged by other entities. Previously, it was reported that Chinese firms were using AWS to access high-end Nvidia AI chips, bypassing US restrictions.

