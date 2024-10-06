Trump Says 'We Need A Mandate In The Vote, And We're Going To Get It' As 2024 Election Draws Near

As the 2024 Presidential Election draws near, former President Donald Trump has called for a “mandate” from the voters.

What Happened: Trump made this appeal during a rally in Juneau, Wisconsin on Sunday. He urged his supporters in this crucial battleground state and across the nation to turn out “in record numbers,” reported The Hill.

“We need a mandate in the vote, and we're going to get it,” said Trump.

Trump stressed the importance of a decisive victory, given the closely divided federal government. The Senate is currently held by the Democrats with a slim 51-49 majority, while the Republicans control the House by a narrow margin.

Nationwide polls and those in key swing states indicate a close race between Trump and Vice President Harris. The main Senate races, also closely contested, will determine the Senate’s composition.

Trump repeated his claim of receiving more votes in 2020 than any sitting president before, arguing that several issues, including Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Hamas's attack on Israel, and high inflation, would not have happened under his presidency.

Both Trump and Harris are hoping for a clear victory that would give them a mandate and help their party gain control of both houses of Congress, enabling them to more easily implement their legislative agenda.

Why It Matters: Recent polls suggest a slim lead for Harris over Trump. However, the race is extremely tight, with both candidates having a 49% chance of winning, as per Polymarket data.

Election betting odds for the 2024 U.S. Presidential race show Donald Trump and Kamala Harris tied at 49.6% each, according to Polymarket. With over $1.18 billion in total trading volume, Trump slightly leads in trading activity.

Harris’ chances in the 2024 Presidential election have improved, with The Economist giving her a 3 in 5 chance of winning the Electoral College, compared to Trump's 2 in 5 odds. Harris is expected to win 281 Electoral College votes, boosted by gains in key swing states. Her rise in polls is attributed to her focus on healthcare, climate change, and social justice, despite continued criticism from Trump's campaign.

