Kamala Harris' Campaign Achieves Historic $540M Milestone Raised Since Biden Exit

In a remarkable show of financial support, Kamala Harris‘ campaign and its affiliates have collectively raised a whopping $540 million in just the one month since President Joe Biden quit the presidential race.

What Happened: The recent Democratic convention held in Chicago played a significant role in boosting this figure, with that event alone generating $82 million in donations.

The details of this fundraising feat were shared in a memo by campaign chair Jen O’Malley Dillon, emphasizing the robust financial backing for Harris in her electoral battle against Donald Trump.

Following Harris’ convention-closing speech, the campaign witnessed an unprecedented hourly record for contributions. The $540 million total includes funds raised by the Harris campaign, the DNC, and joint fundraising committees.

Women have emerged as a potent force behind this fundraising triumph. According to the memo, two-thirds of the contributors during the convention were women, and a third of these were first-time donors.

Alongside the financial surge, the campaign has also experienced a significant increase in volunteer sign-ups, with 200,000 shifts registered. Harris and her running mate, Tim Walz, are scheduled to tour Georgia on Wednesday and Thursday.

Why It Matters: The campaign’s fundraising success is a testament to Harris’ growing popularity and the widespread support for her candidacy. The record-breaking figures not only demonstrate the strength of her campaign but also underline the crucial role of women and first-time donors in shaping the political landscape.

The surge in volunteer sign-ups further indicates a high level of engagement and enthusiasm among Harris’ supporters, which could potentially translate into a strong voter turnout in her favor.

The upcoming tour of Georgia by Harris and Walz is also significant, as it suggests a strategic focus on key battleground states, which could be decisive in the election outcome.

