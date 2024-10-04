Kamala Harris Meets Arab American Leaders Angry At US For Supporting Israel In Ongoing Conflict In Gaza: Report

Democratic Presidential nominee Kamala Harris has reportedly engaged with Arab American and Muslim leaders in Flint, Michigan, amid rising tensions over U.S. support for Israel’s conflicts in Gaza and Lebanon.

What Happened: On Friday, Harris met with representatives from Emgage Action, the American Task Force on Lebanon, and long-time associate Hala Hijazi, reported Reuters, citing two sources.

The meeting is part of a broader effort to reconnect with Muslim and Arab voters, who were instrumental in securing a Democrat win in 2020 but may reconsider their support for Harris in the next election.

Harris addressed the upcoming election and the ongoing Middle East conflicts during the meeting.

She expressed concern over the suffering in Gaza, civilian casualties, and displacement in Lebanon, and discussed efforts to end the war and prevent a regional conflict, the report noted.

See Also: Elon Musk Comments On JD Vance-Tim Walz Debate After User Favors Them Over Trump And Harris: ‘They Were Civil’

Wa’el Alzayat, CEO of Emgage Action, said they “asked Vice President Harris to impress upon President Biden the urgency of bringing an immediate end to the violence” in Gaza and Lebanon.

However, some Arab Americans believe Harris’ reluctance to distance herself from President Biden’s Middle East policies could cost her in the upcoming election.

A recent poll by the Arab American Institute found Harris and Trump at roughly even levels of support among Arab Americans.

Why It Matters: The meeting comes amidst a backdrop of escalating tensions in the Middle East.

Last month, China accused the U.S. of shielding Israel and obstructing ceasefire efforts in the Gaza conflict. “Had the US not shielded one side time and again, multiple resolutions of this council would not have been flagrantly rejected and defied.”

Later that month, senior U.S. officials expressed skepticism about a ceasefire and hostage-release deal between Israel and Hamas.

Meanwhile, Israel continued its military operations in Lebanon and Gaza.

Earlier in the year, Harris had urged Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to help establish a Gaza ceasefire, a move that was later criticized by Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump.

“I will give Israel the support that it needs to win but I do want them to win fast,” Trump reportedly said in August.

Read Next:

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Photo courtesy: Shutterstock