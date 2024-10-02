Tesla Discontinues Cheapest Model 3 Variant: Entry Level Trim Now Starts At $42,490

EV giant Tesla Inc TSLA has seemingly dropped its cheapest Model 3 variant from its U.S. website, namely the rear-wheel drive (RWD) variant that started at $38,990.
What Happened: With the RWD Model 3 getting discontinued, the cheapest Model 3 variant in the U.S. is now the long-range RWD variant which starts at $42,490 and offers a range of 363 miles. This variant was introduced by the company merely a few months back in July.
The Model 3 sedan is the cheapest vehicle from Tesla. The company’s best-selling vehicle- the Model Y SUV- starts at $44,990 in the U.S.
Tesla’s reasons for dropping the rear wheel drive variant are not known. The company did not immediately respond to Benzinga’s request for comment.
Why It Matters: The discontinued RWD variant was not eligible for a federal EV tax credit of $7,500, unlike the other three variants of the sedan. With the discontinuation of the RWD variant, all available Model 3 variants are now eligible for a federal EV tax credit.
In May, Tesla similarly dropped the rear-wheel drive version of the Model Y to replace it with a long-range rear-wheel drive version.
