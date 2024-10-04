Mark Cuban Offers To Help Elon Musk Boost X Revenue, Says Tesla CEO Is Concerned About Declining Users: 'I Wish He Would Call Me'

In a wide-ranging interview on The All-In Podcast, billionaire entrepreneur Mark Cuban extended an offer to fellow tech mogul and Tesla Inc. CEO Elon Musk, signaling an openness for potential collaboration.

What Happened: Cuban, known for his role on “Shark Tank” and ownership of the Dallas Mavericks, expressed his willingness to assist Musk in boosting revenue for X (formerly Twitter) during the podcast hosted by venture capitalists Chamath Palihapitiya, Jason Calacanis, David Sacks, and David Friedberg.

“I wish he would call me. I’d help him on his revenue and all that,” Cuban said.

The offer comes amid a tumultuous period for X, which has faced advertiser boycotts, accusations of antisemitism, and regulatory battles across the globe. Musk’s stated mission to promote free speech on the platform has been met with both praise and criticism from various public figures.

Cuban’s comments were particularly notable given the recent spate of public feuds among tech billionaires on X, spanning topics from politics to business and technology. Despite these tensions, Cuban expressed admiration for Musk’s entrepreneurial achievements.

“I’m a huge fan. What he’s been able to accomplish is insane. It’s incredible. I would never diminish anything he’s done as an entrepreneur,” Cuban said. However, he didn’t shy away from critiquing Musk’s online behavior, describing him as a “troll” on the platform.

When questioned about Musk’s original motivations for acquiring Twitter, Cuban speculated that fear of losing users might have played a role. He suggested that Musk’s alignment with conservative users on free speech issues could be a strategic move, given their tendency to be more active on social media.

“I think that within the conservative community, they are more joiners and heavier social media users,” Cuban explained. “So they subscribe to more things, they listen to more podcasts, they’re more active. And I think he recognized that.”

The podcast also touched on other pressing issues, including the Kamala Harris vs. Donald Trump matchup, Cuban’s decision to sell a majority stake in the Dallas Mavericks, his Cost Plus Drugs venture, OpenAI‘s recent fundraising efforts, national debt concerns, Bitcoin BTC/USD and cryptocurrency regulation, and ongoing conflicts in the Middle East and Ukraine.

Why It Matters: The offer from Cuban to assist Musk comes at a time when X is navigating significant challenges.

Recently, X published its first transparency report, revealing the suspension of 5.3 million accounts and the removal or labeling of over 10.6 million posts for rule violations. This highlights the platform’s ongoing struggle with content moderation and user engagement.

Additionally, Cuban has previously warned Musk about the potential pitfalls of aligning with political figures, such as Trump.

Cuban cautioned Musk about Trump’s loyalty, suggesting that it is self-serving. This warning came after Musk’s endorsement of Trump’s re-election as a means to preserve democracy.

