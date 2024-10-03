Why EVgo Stock Is Charging Up Today

EVgo Inc. EVGO shares are trading higher Thursday after the company announced it has received a conditional commitment for a loan guarantee of up to $1.05 billion of debt financing, from the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE).

The Details:

EVgo said the financing would accelerate the company's efforts to scale its charging footprint and increase nationwide access to public charging stations. The company plans to build approximately 7,500 additional fast charging stalls across the U.S., with the top state markets anticipated to be Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania and Texas. If finalized, EVgo expects to complete the deployment of the new stalls by 2030.

EVgo estimated that the project buildout will create more than 1,000 jobs, over 700 of which will be contracted resources engaged by the company encompassing roles in construction, engineering, development, and operations and maintenance.

“EVgo shares the Biden-Harris administration’s goal of increasing EV charging access in the communities that need it most,” said Badar Khan, CEO at EVgo. “This historic investment would meaningfully accelerate our network expansion to provide public charging to EV drivers across the United States.”

EVGO Price Action: According to Benzinga Pro, EVgo shares are up 31.9% at $5.18 at the time of publication Thursday.

