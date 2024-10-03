76% Americans Would Vote For Abraham Lincoln If He Was Running For White House: Poll

In a fascinating revelation, a recent survey highlights that a vast majority of Americans, spanning both major political parties, would support Abraham Lincoln if he were to run for president in the current era.

What Happened: According to a YouGov survey released on Monday, 76% of Americans expressed their willingness to vote for Lincoln, demonstrating his lasting appeal. Conducted online from Aug. 9-12, 2024, the poll included 1,102 U.S. adult citizens and revealed that Lincoln, alongside John F. Kennedy and George Washington, remains highly favored among historical presidents. Lincoln emerged as the most admired, with 84% of Americans holding a favorable view of him.

See Also: Elon Musk Comments On JD Vance-Tim Walz Debate After User Favors Them Over Trump And Harris: ‘They Were Civil’

Despite this bipartisan admiration for Lincoln, the survey also highlights the partisan divide regarding more recent presidents. For example, Barack Obama is viewed favorably by 93% of Democrats but only 18% of Republicans, while Ronald Reagan is favored by 88% of Republicans but only 37% of Democrats.

Why It Matters: The enduring appeal of historical figures like Lincoln comes at a time when the political landscape is highly polarized. Recent polls indicate that the upcoming presidential election could hinge on key swing states, where candidates like Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump are vying for dominance. Harris is trailing Trump in some crucial swing states, highlighting the competitive nature of the race. The admiration for Lincoln, a unifying figure, contrasts sharply with the current political climate, where partisan divides are more pronounced than ever.

Did You Know?

Congress Is Making Huge Investments. Get Tips On What They Bought And Sold Ahead Of The 2024 Election With Our Easy-to-Use Tool

Image by Ron Cogswell via Flickr