Harris In Trouble: Vice President Trails Trump In Two Key Swing States, Tied In State That Has Voted For A Democrat 7 Of Last 8 Elections

The head-to-head battle between Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris could come down to seven key swing states for the winner of the 2024 presidential election.

New election polls show Harris might be in trouble in several key swing states.

What Happened: While most election polls and betting odds show Harris with a lead over Trump, swing state polls may paint a different picture.

New swing state polls from Emerson College show Harris trailing or tied with Trump in key battleground territories.

In a poll of Pennsylvania voters, Trump and Harris are tied at 48% each. One of the sticking factors could be the economy with 51% of voters saying they believe Trump is the better candidate for their personal financial situation, compared to 44% who picked Harris.

In the poll, the economy was listed as the top issue for the 2024 election at 50%. Sixty percent of voters said they believe their economic situation is worse today than five years ago.

In a poll of Arizona voters, Trump leads with 50% of the vote with Harris having 47% of the vote.

Similar to other states, the economy is the top issue for Arizona voters. Of those polled, 53% said they believe Trump will be better for their personal finances.

In a poll of North Carolina voters, Trump leads with 49% of the vote with Harris having 48% of the vote.

In North Carolina, the economy is the top voter issue for the 2024 election. Fifty-one percent of voters said they believe Trump would be better for their personal finances.

Why It's Important: Arizona, North Carolina and Pennsylvania are three of the key seven swing states that could decide the 2024 presidential election and have 11, 16 and 19 electoral college votes, respectively.

With the other four swing states of Georgia, Michigan, Nevada and Wisconsin, the seven states represent 93 electoral college votes.

The state of Arizona voted Democrat in 2020. The only other time it did so was in 1996 with Bill Clinton winning — ending the streak of the state voting for the Republican candidate since 1952.

The state of North Carolina voted for a Republican candidate in the past three presidential elections. In 10 of the past 12 elections, the state has voted for a Republican presidential candidate.

Pennsylvania could prove to be a troublesome state for Harris based on the latest poll that shows she is tied with Trump. Pennsylvania voted for a Democrat in 2020 after flipping the state back from a Republican in 2016. In seven of the past eight elections and eight of the past 12, Pennsylvania has voted for a Democrat candidate for president. (The Republican candidate won in 1980, 1984 and 1988.)

President Joe Biden won the 2020 election as he was able to flip several swing states from red to blue. Harris will need to hold onto several of the key swing states to win the 2024 election. The latest poll shows that Trump may be in a good position to once again become president of the U.S.

Photo: Gguy via Shutterstock