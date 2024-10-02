Elon Musk Slams Tim Walz's Debate Comments On Being 'Friends With School Shooters:' 'Mind Blowing...'

Elon Musk took to X, formerly Twitter, to express his disbelief over a statement made by Tim Walz during the recent vice-presidential debate.

What Happened: The debate in question took place on Tuesday, where Republican Sen. JD Vance (R-Ohio) and Governor Tim Walz (D-Minn) discussed various topics, including the 2020 election results and the Jan. 6 Capitol attack.

During the debate, Walz discussed the recent school shootings and shared why he changed his previous stance on not banning assault weapons.

“I sat in that office with those Sandy Hook parents. I’ve become friends with school shooters. I’ve seen it…I’m of an age where my shotgun was in my car so I could pheasant hunt after football practice. That’s not where we live today,” he said, adding that there has been a rise in the number of suicides and children’s access to arms.

“I think there’s a capacity to find solutions on this that work, protect the Second Amendment, protect our children. That’s our priority.”

On Wednesday, Musk posted, “Mind-blowing that Tim Walz said he was ‘friends with school shooters'”

He further commented, “He didn't even get fact-checked lmao”.

He didn't even get fact-checked lmao — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 2, 2024

Why It Matters: Musk’s comments add to the ongoing discourse surrounding the vice-presidential debate. The debate saw Walz urging Vance to acknowledge Trump’s 2020 election defeat and linking the Jan. 6 Capitol attack to Trump’s refusal to concede.

Musk also praised both the vice presidential candidates for being “civil” during the debate.

Meanwhile, flash polls by CNN showed that 51% of the registered voters who watched the debate picked Vance as the winner of Tuesday's debate.

