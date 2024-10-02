Elon Musk Comments On JD Vance-Tim Walz Debate After User Favors Them Over Trump And Harris: 'They Were Civil'

On Tuesday, following the only vice-presidential debate of the 2024 elections, Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk spoke about his viewpoint while praising Republican Sen. JD Vance (R-Ohio.) and Governor Tim Walz (D-Minn).

What Happened: After the debate, a user on X, formerly Twitter, expressed their preference for either of the vice-presidential candidates over the presidential ones, Donald Trump and Kamala Harris.

“All I'm gleaning from this debate is that I'd prefer either one of these vice presidents over Trump or Kamala,” the user posted.

In response, Musk, who has publicly endorsed Trump, said, “They were rather civil,” referring to the two vice presidential candidates.

See Also: Trump Vs. Harris: Poll Finds Vice President Has Energized This Largest Voting Bloc As Her Economic Proposals Strike A Chord

They were rather civil — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 2, 2024

Why It Matters: The vice-presidential debate was held in New York City, following the previous month’s presidential debate where Democratic nominee Harris emerged victorious over Trump.

The debate between Walz and Vance was indeed civil, unlike earlier presidential debates. They targeted each other’s running mates, not one another.

The sharpest moment came when Vance dodged a question about Trump's 2020 election loss, prompting Walz to call it a "damning non-answer" and condemn the denial of the Jan. 6 riots.

The debate opened with both candidates addressing Israel's potential strike on Iran. Walz backed Israel's self-defense and criticized Trump's foreign policy, while Vance praised Trump's global stability efforts and support for Israel.

The Republican candidate also defended Trump's immigration stance, calling for mass deportations and rebuilding the wall.

On the economy, Walz pointed to Democratic cost-cutting measures like capping insulin prices, though he overstated the pre-legislation cost.

Meanwhile, Vance blamed Harris for rising prices in essentials, arguing she's had years to act. “If Kamala Harris has such great plans for how to address middle-class problems, then she ought to do them now,” he stated.

Image via Shutterstock

Read Next:

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of Benzinga Neuro and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.