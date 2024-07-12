Tesla Unveils New Model 3 Variant With Longer Range, Eligible for $7,500 Tax Credit

EV giant Tesla Inc TSLA has introduced a new variant of its Model 3 sedan in the U.S. with an estimated range of 363 miles.
What Happened: The new Long Range Rear-Wheel Drive variant starts at $42,490 and is eligible for a federal EV tax credit of $7,500, taking the effective price for eligible customers down to $34,990 or below the cheapest variant of the Model 3.
With the latest addition, Tesla’s Model 3 lineup in the U.S. is as follows:
|Model 3 Variants
|Starting Price
|Starting Price After Federal EV Tax Credit
|Rear-Wheel Drive
|$38,990
|–
|Long Range Rear-Wheel Drive
|$42,490
|$34,990
|Long Range All-Wheel Drive
|$47,490
|$39,990
|Performance All-Wheel Drive
|$54,990
|$47,490
A Long-Range All-Wheel Drive variant is also available on Tesla’s mass-market Model Y SUV, starting at $44,990. However, on the Model Y, Tesla replaced the existing rear-wheel drive variant with the long-range AWD variant instead of adding a fourth variant to the lineup.
Why It Matters: Tesla’s Model 3 lineup has undergone the most changes among Tesla’s entire lineup since the start of this year. Tesla launched the refreshed Model 3 across the U.S. in January with slight differences in both the interior and exterior design of the vehicle.
Tesla initially offered only two variants of the updated Model 3: rear-wheel drive and long-range. The Performance variant was added later in April.
The Model 3 and Model Y account for a whopping majority of Tesla's overall deliveries. In the second quarter, Tesla delivered 422,405 Model 3 and Model Y, accounting for a whopping 95% of the company's overall global deliveries.
Photo courtesy: Shutterstock
