What's Going On With iCoreConnect Stock?

iCoreConnect Inc. ICCT shares are racing higher in extended trading Tuesday after the company announced it has entered into an agreement to divest its Managed Service Provider (MSP) division to The 20, LLC through an asset sale.

The Details

iCoreConnect did not disclose the financial terms of the sale but said the sale will provide benefits to the company, including:

Focus on Core Competencies: The company will allocate resources more effectively to its primary business lines.

Financial Benefits: The asset divestiture will generate capital and improve profit margins.

Strategic Repositioning and Simplified Structure: The company will streamline its operations.

Increased Investor Appeal: The company said focusing on its core SaaS business will create a more streamlined, easier-to-analyze company for investors.

According to data from Benzinga Pro, iCoreConnest shares are moving on heavy trading volume following the announcement with more than 6.48 million shares traded on Tuesday.

ICCT Price Action: According to Benzinga Pro, iCoreConnect shares are up 85.74% after-hours at 65 cents at the time of publication Tuesday.

