Trading City Life For 'Cool Island Breeze' In Paradise Can Actually Help You Save Money

Gabriella Lindsay and her family left the United States in 2016 to save money and live the beach life. Now every day feels like an adventure and experiences have become their priority.

A Life Of Adventure: The Lindsay family moved from Chicago to Mexico before ultimately ending up in Antigua, an island in the Caribbean. They enjoy the cost savings and the “slower pace” of island life and they are much more focused on their passions and family, according to CNBC.

Lindsay tends to wake up before the sun rises and head down to the beach to start her day with a jog.

“I love the cool island breeze and watching the sunrise,” she said.

When she returns home to her husband and three kids, they start most days with a simple breakfast before taking the kids to school.

They only spend about $150 a week on groceries and $600 per month on tuition. While the kids are at school, Lindsay works from about 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. as a business coach and her husband teaches at the local university.

“Since we're saving so much money here compared to the U.S., we've been able to hire housekeepers — about $45 per week — to help with some deep-cleaning around the house,” she said.

They also save money on laundry by drying their clothes outside — an advantage to having nice weather year around.

On the weekends, they often go to one of the local beaches. Sometimes they will stop by fruit stands to get fresh fruit or juices, or even go hiking.

“With more trails than I can count, Antigua is the perfect place for people who love the outdoors,” Lindsay said.

Beyond hiking and beach time, the family also likes to scuba dive and attend movies and live concerts. Their new life is much different than what they experienced in Chicago where they had hour-and-a-half commutes to work and always felt busy.

“Living on an island makes every day feel like an adventure,” Lindsay said.

“We wanted a simpler life full of new experiences where we could prioritize making memories — and by moving abroad, we got just that!”

Photo: scatchurio from Flickr.

