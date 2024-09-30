US Boosts Taiwan's Military With $567M Defense Support As China Concerns Mount

U.S. President Joe Biden has approved $567 million in defense support for Taiwan. This move aims to bolster Taiwan’s military capabilities amid escalating tensions with China.

What Happened: The White House announced that Biden has given the Secretary of State the authority to “direct the drawdown of up to $567 million in defense articles and services of the Department of Defense, and military education and training, to provide assistance to Taiwan.” No further details were provided, according to Reuters on Monday.

In April, Biden signed a significant bill into law that allocated billions of dollars in new U.S. aid to Ukraine, Israel, and Taiwan. This latest approval follows Taiwan’s complaints about delayed U.S. arms deliveries, including upgraded F-14 fighter jets.

Why It Matters: The approval of this defense aid comes amid a backdrop of increasing collaboration between the U.S. and Taiwan to counteract China’s influence. Recently, the U.S. and Taiwan have teamed up to enhance their drone industry cooperation, aiming to create supply chains that are independent of China. This collaboration involves executives from 26 U.S. drone and anti-drone companies visiting Taipei for strategic meetings with Taiwanese counterparts and military officials. The initiative underscores efforts to “de-risk” supply chains amid U.S.-China competition and security concerns over Chinese products with dual civilian and military uses.

Additionally, the U.S. State Department recently approved a $228 million military sale to Taiwan to enhance its aircraft combat readiness. This sale includes the return, repair, and reshipment of spare parts from U.S. Government stock, which Taiwan’s Ministry of National Defense anticipates will significantly boost the combat readiness and safety of various aircraft.

Meanwhile, China’s ambassador to the United States, Xie Feng, has issued stern warnings to the U.S. regarding interference in China’s sovereignty. Feng emphasized that the Taiwan issue is a critical “red line” that must not be crossed, highlighting the sensitive nature of U.S.-China relations.

