US Approves $228M Military Sale To Taiwan To Boost Aircraft Combat Readiness Amid Rising Tensions With China

In a significant development, the U.S. State Department has greenlit a potential military sale to Taiwan valued at approximately $228 million.

What Happened: The sale encompasses the return, repair, and reshipment of spare parts from U.S. Government stock. The State Department noted that Taiwan’s military could seamlessly integrate this equipment into its armed forces, Reuters reported on Tuesday.

Taiwan’s Ministry of National Defense expressed appreciation for the arms package, anticipating it to “become effective” within a month. The ministry highlighted that the parts would enhance combat readiness and safety for various aircraft.

China, which views Taiwan as part of its territory, has ramped up military and political pressure over the past five years. Taiwan, however, firmly rejects these claims.

China’s grey-zone warfare tactics, which stop short of actual combat, have included regular coast guard patrols near Taiwan-controlled Kinmen islands, escalating tensions in the region.

Why It Matters: The approval of this military sale comes amid heightened tensions between the U.S. and China over Taiwan. Recently, China’s ambassador to the United States, Xie Feng, issued a stern warning to the U.S., emphasizing that the “Taiwan question” is a critical red line that must not be crossed. This warning was delivered during an address at the Asia Society conference in New York, underscoring the sensitive nature of U.S.-China relations.

Additionally, the U.S. has been actively preparing for potential conflicts in the region. The elite Navy SEAL Team 6 has been training for potential missions in Taiwan for over a year, reflecting the escalating focus on deterring China from invading Taiwan. This preparation follows a warning from former U.S. Indo-Pacific commander, Phil Davidson, who suggested that China could attack Taiwan within six years.

Photo by Andy.LIU on Shutterstock