Elon Musk Responds After Y Combinator's Paul Graham Says Twitter Name Change 'Was A Waste Of Time:' 'You Know Nothing'

Elon Musk reacted sharply to comments made by Paul Graham regarding the renaming of Twitter to X. Graham, a co-founder of Y Combinator, expressed his views on the name change, suggesting it neither harmed nor benefited the platform.

What Happened: On Monday, Graham posted, “Renaming Twitter X doesn’t seem to have damaged it. But it doesn’t seem to have helped it either. So it was a waste of time and a domain name.”

Musk responded with a terse, “You know nothing.”

You know nothing — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 30, 2024

Why It Matters: The interaction between Musk and Graham underscores the broader conversation about the changes at Twitter, now X, under Musk’s leadership since 2022. Earlier this year, Graham had remarked that Twitter had “improved a lot” since Musk’s acquisition, despite the social media platform facing criticism for issues like mob trolling. Musk has downplayed these concerns, likening them to “water off a duck’s back.”

Graham also commented on the public’s perception of Musk, attributing the animosity towards him to his wealth and his tendency to make controversial statements.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of Benzinga Neuro and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

