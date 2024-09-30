Trump Vs. Harris: Vice President Raises $55M In Star-Studded Weekend Fundraisers As Election Nears

Ahead of the upcoming presidential election, Kamala Harris has made significant strides in her campaign fundraising efforts, securing $55 million during two weekend events.
What Happened: The Democratic candidate and U.S. vice president secured $27 million at a San Francisco event on Saturday. The event at the Palace of Fine Arts featured remarks by former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and a performance by singer Andra Day.
Harris then raised $28 million at a downtown Los Angeles event. Performances by Alanis Morissette and Halle Bailey highlighted the occasion. Celebrities like Keegan-Michael Key, Sterling K. Brown, Demi Lovato, Jessica Alba, Lily Tomlin, and Stevie Wonder were also in attendance.
During the events, Harris emphasized her economic policies, describing herself as a capitalist. She painted the election stakes in existential terms, expressing confidence in her victory while acknowledging her underdog status.
In August, Harris’s campaign and the Democratic Party raised $361 million, significantly outpacing Republican rival Donald Trump, whose campaign raised $130 million. With the presidential election just over a month away, a Reuters/Ipsos poll earlier this month showed Harris leading Trump 47% to 40%, although other polls indicate a tighter race.
See Also: Trump Vs. Harris: As Vice President Builds Lead In Michigan And Inches Ahead In Pennsylvania, Pollster Says ‘Get-Out-The-Vote Strategies’ Crucial In Highly Competitive Race
Why It Matters: The fundraising success comes at a crucial time as the presidential race heats up. Recent polls indicate a tight contest between Harris and Trump in key battleground states. According to a New York Times/Siena College poll released on Saturday, Harris and Trump are nearly evenly matched among likely voters in Michigan, with Harris at 48% and Trump at 47%. Harris also holds a slight edge in Wisconsin, leading Trump 49% to 47%, while Trump is ahead in Ohio, leading Harris 50% to 44%.
Did You Know?
- Congress Is Making Huge Investments. Get Tips On What They Bought And Sold Ahead Of The 2024 Election With Our Easy-to-Use Tool
Image via Shutterstock
This story was generated using Benzinga Neuro and edited by Pooja Rajkumari
© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Comments
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.