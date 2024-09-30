Trump Vs. Harris: Vice President Raises $55M In Star-Studded Weekend Fundraisers As Election Nears

Ahead of the upcoming presidential election, Kamala Harris has made significant strides in her campaign fundraising efforts, securing $55 million during two weekend events.

What Happened: The Democratic candidate and U.S. vice president secured $27 million at a San Francisco event on Saturday. The event at the Palace of Fine Arts featured remarks by former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and a performance by singer Andra Day.

Harris then raised $28 million at a downtown Los Angeles event. Performances by Alanis Morissette and Halle Bailey highlighted the occasion. Celebrities like Keegan-Michael Key, Sterling K. Brown, Demi Lovato, Jessica Alba, Lily Tomlin, and Stevie Wonder were also in attendance.

During the events, Harris emphasized her economic policies, describing herself as a capitalist. She painted the election stakes in existential terms, expressing confidence in her victory while acknowledging her underdog status.

In August, Harris’s campaign and the Democratic Party raised $361 million, significantly outpacing Republican rival Donald Trump, whose campaign raised $130 million. With the presidential election just over a month away, a Reuters/Ipsos poll earlier this month showed Harris leading Trump 47% to 40%, although other polls indicate a tighter race.

Why It Matters: The fundraising success comes at a crucial time as the presidential race heats up. Recent polls indicate a tight contest between Harris and Trump in key battleground states. According to a New York Times/Siena College poll released on Saturday, Harris and Trump are nearly evenly matched among likely voters in Michigan, with Harris at 48% and Trump at 47%. Harris also holds a slight edge in Wisconsin, leading Trump 49% to 47%, while Trump is ahead in Ohio, leading Harris 50% to 44%.

