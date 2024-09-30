Jimmy Carter Receives A Heartfelt Message From Biden Ahead Of His 100th Birthday: 'I Admire You So Darn Much'

President Joe Biden conveyed his admiration for former President Jimmy Carter on the occasion of his 100th birthday on Oct. 1, acknowledging Carter’s enduring legacy and profound influence on both the nation and the world.

What Happened: Biden praised Carter’s optimistic vision for the country, his dedication to global betterment, and his unwavering faith in the inherent goodness of humanity, in a message released by CBS News on Sunday.

“Your hopeful vision of our country, your commitment to a better world, and your unwavering belief in the power of human goodness continues to be a guiding light for all of us,” Biden said.

"Mr. President, I admire you so darn much," Biden added.

Biden also recognized Carter’s significant contributions during and after his presidential term, particularly through the Carter Center and Habitat for Humanity. He commended Carter’s moral clarity, which has been instrumental in resolving conflicts, promoting democracy, and preventing diseases, transforming lives both domestically and internationally.

Biden also reminisced about his early support for Carter’s 1976 presidential campaign, acknowledging Carter’s enduring influence as a moral force for the nation and the world. He also acknowledged the bittersweet nature of this birthday, as it is Carter’s first without his wife, former First Lady Rosalynn Carter, who passed away in November.

Why It Matters: Despite his ailing health, Carter’s legacy continues to be celebrated by political figures. In March 2023, Biden revealed that Carter had asked him to deliver his eulogy.

This request was made while Carter was in hospice care, as his health was deteriorating due to various health issues.

Despite his health challenges, Carter’s legacy remains influential. In September 2023, former President Donald Trump made a comparison between Carter and Biden, suggesting that Carter was not a great president but was still better than Biden.

Even after leaving office, Carter’s influence on the political landscape remains significant. In January, Trump took a veiled swipe at Carter during his Iowa caucus victory speech, suggesting that Carter was grateful for Biden’s presidency as it would improve his own legacy.

