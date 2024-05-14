Former President Jimmy Carter's Is 'Coming To The End,' Says Grandson

Loading... Loading...

Former U.S. President Jimmy Carter‘s health is deteriorating, as revealed by his grandson, Jason Carter.

What Happened: Jason Carter provided an update on his grandfather’s health at a mental health forum named after his late grandmother, former first lady Rosalynn Carter, as reported by CNN on Tuesday. “He has been in hospice, as you know, for almost a year and a half now, and he really is, I think, coming to the end,” Jason Carter said.

Jimmy Carter, who is now 99, became the oldest living president in history after the death of George H.W. Bush in 2018. Despite surviving metastatic brain cancer, liver cancer, and numerous health scares, including brain surgery following a fall in 2019, he entered hospice care in February 2023 after multiple hospital stays.

Jason Carter also spoke about the impact of Rosalynn Carter’s passing on the family and the former president, expressing gratitude for the outpouring of support they received. Rosalynn Carter was a notable advocate for mental health, a cause that continues to be championed by the Carter family.

The former president’s health has been a subject of widespread attention in recent years, particularly since his entry into hospice care. Despite his declining physical health, Jason Carter affirmed in a CBS interview in February that his grandfather’s spirit remains “as strong as ever.”

Why It Matters: Jimmy Carter, the oldest living president, has been in hospice care at his home in Plains, Georgia since February 2023. His wife, Rosalynn Carter, joined him in hospice care in November 2023. She passed away shortly after, as reported by Benzinga.

Jimmy Carter’s humanitarian contributions have been lauded by influential figures like Bill Gates.

