Sam Altman Dismisses AI Job Threat, Urges Next Generation To Embrace The Technology

In a recent interview, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman dismissed the notion that artificial intelligence (AI) will lead to widespread unemployment, instead urging students to embrace and learn the technology.

What Happened: Altman expressed his belief that while certain jobs may evolve, there will continue to be ample opportunities. He encouraged students concerned about AI replacing their jobs to focus on learning to use the technology, a strategy he personally found successful with computer programming.

According to the report by Business Insider, Altman’s optimistic perspective contrasts sharply with that of Silicon Valley investor Vinod Khosla, who has predicted that AI could replace 80% of the tasks in 80% of jobs. Khosla cautioned that unlike previous technological shifts, workers may not be able to simply upgrade their skills to avoid job losses.

However, a recent study by Indeed identified over 2,800 work skills and concluded that none of them were “very likely” to be replaced by AI.

Indeed’s chief economist, Svenja Gudell, acknowledged that some individuals could lose their jobs due to technological advancements, but emphasized that current AI technology is not capable of replacing humans in roles such as warehouse work.

Despite concerns about an AI-induced job apocalypse, it appears that people are taking Altman’s advice and investing in tech education. Code Ninjas, a company that teaches software engineering to children, plans to add 200 locations to its existing 350 due to strong demand.

Why It Matters: The debate over AI’s impact on employment continues to be a hot topic. While some, like Khosla, predict significant job losses, others, like Altman, see it as an opportunity for workers to adapt and learn new skills.

This ongoing discussion underscores the importance of education and training in navigating the evolving job market.

The expansion of companies like Code Ninjas indicates a growing demand for tech education, suggesting that many are choosing to embrace, rather than fear, the rise of AI.

