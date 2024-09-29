Video Shows 2,000-Pound Bombs Used In Israeli Military's Assault On Hezbollah Leader Nasrallah

A video analysis has revealed that the Israeli military’s attack that led to the death of Hezbollah’s leader Hassan Nasrallah, involved the use of 2,000-pound bombs.

What Happened: The Israeli military released a video, which upon analysis by munitions experts and The New York Times on Sunday, indicates that the aircraft used in the attack were loaded with at least 15 2,000-pound bombs.

These bombs, referred to as bunker busters, have the ability to penetrate underground before exploding. The video, shared on the Israeli military's official Telegram channel, displays a minimum of eight planes in a line, armed with these bombs.

The outlet reported that the video also demonstrates the use of the American-made BLU-109 with a JDAM kit, a precision guidance system that attaches to bombs, as per Trevor Ball, a former U.S. Army explosive ordnance disposal technician. Wes Bryant, a former U.S. Air Force targeting specialist, agreed with the analysis.

It’s worth noting that the Biden administration had put a hold on a shipment of 2,000-pound bombs to Israel in May, due to concerns regarding civilian safety in Gaza.

The Israeli military did not provide a response to The Times’ queries about the bombs seen in the video or those used in the attack on Nasrallah.

Lebanon's health ministry has reported that the strikes resulted in at least 33 deaths and more than 195 injuries, with the toll likely to increase as many are still trapped under debris.

The killing of Nasrallah signifies a major escalation in Israel’s campaign against Hezbollah, stoking fears of a potential regional war.

Why It Matters: The use of such heavy artillery in the attack on Nasrallah underscores the escalating tensions in the region. The assassination of the Hezbollah leader, coupled with the potential for civilian casualties due to the use of 2,000-pound bombs, could further destabilize the region and provoke a broader conflict.

The Israeli military’s silence on the use of these bombs, despite concerns raised by the Biden administration, may also strain U.S.-Israel relations.

