Shark Tank's Barbara Corcoran Reveals Her Struggle With Alzheimer's In Her Family

Barbara Corcoran, renowned real estate mogul and star of “Shark Tank,” has opened up about her personal encounter with Alzheimer’s disease, following the loss of her mother to the condition.

What Happened: Corcoran’s mother, Florence, succumbed to Alzheimer’s 12 years ago at 88 years old. The disease has also impacted two of Corcoran’s close friends and her grandmother, leading to her own concerns about potentially developing the disease.

Corcoran, along with her ten siblings, formed a caregiving team for their mother as her condition deteriorated. Her brother T spearheaded the efforts, enrolling in an Alzheimer’s care course and educating the family on how to best care for their mother, reports Fortune.

"He taught all of us how to care for her and we all got on the same page," Corcoran told the outlet. "He taught all of us to live in mom's reality." So when she would scream about there being a snake under her bed, for example, rather than saying, "No there's not," someone would go into the room, find the snake and "beat the hell out of it."

Corcoran highlighted the significance of family solidarity and support during such trying times. She also stressed the necessity for external assistance, endorsing online resources like RecognizeAlzheimersAgitation.com, a campaign she is currently associated with.

"My job was to pay for everything," she said. According to the report, she also visited weekly with her brother, while a sister lived across the street from their mom and remained on-call.

Another sister was a hospice nurse, and got to oversee their mom's care once she entered into hospice care. But, she adds, "There was one brother who just couldn't take it. He couldn't see my mother."

Why It Matters: Corcoran’s story sheds light on the emotional strain Alzheimer’s can impose on families and underscores the importance of seeking help and support.

Alzheimer’s disease is a growing concern worldwide, with millions of people affected and many more at risk.

Corcoran’s openness about her personal experience and her advocacy for resources and support can help raise awareness and provide much-needed support for those dealing with the disease.

