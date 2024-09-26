Sam Altman Hits Back At Trolls After Mira Murati's OpenAI Exit, Explains Executive Drain As Natural: 'We Are Not A Normal Company'

Following several high-profile departures, with the latest being OpenAI CTO Mira Murati, CEO Sam Altman has taken to social media to address the concerns and criticisms raised.

What Happened: On Thursday, Altman took to X, formerly Twitter, and defended the exits of Ilya Sutskever, Greg Brockman, Murati, and others from the company.

He Altman justified the leadership changes as a natural part of the evolution of rapidly growing companies.

“Leadership changes are a natural part of companies, especially companies that grow so quickly and are so demanding,” Altman stated.

He also acknowledged the abruptness of the situation, stating, “Obviously won't pretend it's natural for this one to be so abrupt, but we are not a normal company.”

i just posted this note to openai:



Hi All–



Mira has been instrumental to OpenAI's progress and growth the last 6.5 years; she has been a hugely significant factor in our development from an unknown research lab to an important company.



When Mira informed me this morning that… — Sam Altman (@sama) September 26, 2024

The CEO’s statement appears to be in response to an old image of him with the now-departed members, marked with crosses to signify their exit, being circulated on social media.

Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk also reacted to this image. The tech mogul co-founded OpenAI in 2015 but left the company in 2018 over some differences.

Why It Matters: The leadership shakeup at OpenAI comes at a time when the company is reportedly transitioning from a non-profit to a for-profit benefit corporation.

This shift is aimed at making the AI startup more appealing to potential investors. The restructuring could potentially value the company at $150 billion and result in a significant financial gain for Altman.

Previously, it was reported that the transition to a for-profit model could pave the way for an initial public offering (IPO) in the future. However, this move has not been without controversy.

Musk has already expressed his displeasure over the transition, particularly over the possibility of Altman receiving a 7% stake in the company.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of Benzinga Neuro and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.