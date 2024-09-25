Mark Cuban Fires Back At Criticism Of Kamala Harris Tax Policies: 'Trump Has A New Tax Cut Or Tariff For Every City He Visits'

Mark Cuban responded to posts criticizing Vice President Kamala Harris and defended her policies over those of former President Donald Trump over X.

What Happened: On Wednesday, X user Andy Swan accused Harris of wanting to confiscate equity from successful startups through an “unrealized capital gains tax” and promoting “equity” as everyone ending up in the same place. Swan also compared Harris unfavorably to Trump.

Cuban clarified that Harris never proposed an unrealized gains tax, attributing that to President Joe Biden instead. He pointed out that Trump has proposed price controls, a tariff tax on all imports, and punishing companies that produce in Mexico despite the USMCA agreement.

See Also: Lindsey Graham Says Either Saudi Arabia Recogonizes Israel Or Tehran Gets Targeted: ‘We Need Game Changing Peace Or Game Changing Military Strategy’ (UPDATED)

In a follow-up exchange, Swan suggested that Cuban selectively supports Biden-Harris policies.

Cuban countered, “Trump has a new tax cut or tariff for every city he visits. Even when it violates his own signed policies or the law.”

“I tell you what I know from my conversations. Her campaign actually thinks through proposals before she says them.”

You have that backwards. Trump has a new tax cut or tariff for every city he visits. Even when it violates his own signed policies or the law.



I tell you what I know from my conversations. Her campaign actually thinks through proposals before she says them — Mark Cuban (@mcuban) September 24, 2024

Why It Matters: Cuban’s defense of Harris comes amid his ongoing support for her pro-business stance. Recently, Cuban teamed up with Harris to protect American businesses from unfair foreign competition, particularly from Chinese knockoffs. He emphasized the detrimental impact of knockoffs on small businesses, stating they “cost them time, money and may put them out of business.”

Cuban has praised Harris for listening to business leaders and gathering feedback on fair policies that encourage investment in businesses. He described her as more supportive of entrepreneurs than any other candidate in recent memory.

Additionally, Cuban has been vocal about his mission to crack down on Chinese knockoffs, with Harris showing support for his plan. He highlighted the serious impact of counterfeit products on small businesses, likening it to an endless game of whack-a-mole.

Read Next:

Image via Shutterstock