Leaked MrBeast Handbook Unveils YouTube Star's 'Secret Weapons' For Success: Useful Guide Or Ignored Manual?

A leaked document from YouTube sensation Jimmy Donaldson, popularly known as MrBeast, has revealed his business philosophy and tips for success.

What Happened: The document, titled “How to Succeed in MrBeast Production,” provides insights into Donaldson’s hiring practices, content creation strategies, and tips, reported Business Insider, citing confirmation from two former employees.

However, the date of the document’s creation remains unconfirmed.

MrBeast’s guide highlighted the importance of being “obsessive” about work, taking full ownership of projects and mistakes, and being creative to save money and get things done.

The handbook also speaks about one of his business’s “secret weapons” — the ability to “turn anything into content.”

The document aims to teach new employees the tricks of YouTube that Donaldson and his employees learned through trial and error.

However, he cautioned readers to not take the document too literally, stating, “What we do is complex and changes based on the situation.”

Despite the insights provided, former employees have reported that the principles outlined in the document were not always put into practice.

For example, one of the points in the handbook stated, “Employees need to take sole ownership of getting tasks done in general. Avoid corporate bottlenecks at all costs.”

Despite that, some former employees said that Donaldson himself often became a bottleneck to task completion due to his tendency to change his mind abruptly, the report noted.

Why It Matters: MrBeast is YouTube’s top creator with about 317 million subscribers on his main channel. He runs multiple YouTube channels and businesses from his hometown, Greenville, North Carolina.

Earlier this year in June, he surpassed T-Series to become the most-subscribed YouTube channel. "After 6 years we have finally avenged PewDiePie," said MrBeast at the time.

Donaldson is also recognized for his philanthropic efforts, having raised funds for initiatives such as tree preservation and ocean conservation.

His charity work also includes sponsoring eye surgeries for 1,000 individuals and generously donating significant amounts of money to strangers.

The YouTuber has found more ways to make money. In June 2020, he launched a multiplayer mobile game called “Finger on the App.” Later, in January 2022, MrBeast started a food company named Feastables.

