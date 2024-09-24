Biden's Speech 'Not Strong, Not Promising' Says Lebanon's Foreign Minister: US Is The Only Country That Can 'Really Make A Difference In The Middle East'

An Israeli airstrike in Beirut has led to the death of a senior Hezbollah commander, intensifying fears of a full-scale war in the Middle East. The incident has triggered a rise in cross-border rocket attacks and Lebanon is now seeking U.S. intervention.

What Happened: The Israeli airstrike on Tuesday claimed the life of senior Hezbollah commander Ibrahim Qubaisi. The attack has heightened fears of a full-blown war in the Middle East, with Lebanon’s Health Minister Firass Abiad reporting 569 deaths, including 50 children, and 1,835 wounded since Monday, reported Reuters.

The U.N. Security Council is scheduled to discuss the conflict on Wednesday. U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warned, “Lebanon is at the brink. The people of Lebanon – the people of Israel – and the people of the world – cannot afford Lebanon to become another Gaza.”

President Joe Biden called for calm at the U.N. General Assembly, stating, “Full-scale war is not in anyone’s interest. Even if a situation has escalated, a diplomatic solution is still possible.”

However, Lebanon’s Foreign Minister Abdallah Bou Habib criticized Biden’s address as “not strong, not promising” and emphasized that the U.S., as Israel’s longtime ally and biggest arms supplier, is the only country “that can really make a difference in the Middle East and with regard to Lebanon.”

Meanwhile, displaced people in Beirut are seeking shelter in schools and other buildings, with volunteers providing essential supplies. An Israeli strike also hit the seaside town of Jiyyeh, 75 km north of the border with Israel, early on Wednesday.

See Also: NBA Star Shaquille O’Neal Threw Tim Walz Out From His Big Chicken Restaurant And Said, ‘Don’t Come Back’

Why It Matters: The recent airstrike follows a series of attacks on Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon, which have killed hundreds and escalated hostilities between Israel and Hezbollah.

The U.S. had previously warned Israel against escalating the conflict, emphasizing the potential risks of a full-scale land war. The situation in Lebanon has been tense, with a series of explosions targeting Hezbollah operatives.

Iran’s President has accused Israel of escalating the conflict and destabilizing the region.

Photo via Shutterstock.

Check This Out: