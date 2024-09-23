Iran's President Says 'We Don't Want To Fight' But Israel 'Wants To Drag Everyone Into War And Destabilize The Region' — Willing To Put Our Weapons Aside If They Do The Same

In a recent development, Masoud Pezeshkian, the President of Iran, has pointed fingers at Israel for escalating the ongoing conflict in the Middle East.

What Happened: Pezeshkian, in his address to the media on Monday, alleged that Israel is creating “traps” to instigate Iran into a wider conflict. He voiced Iran’s unwillingness to see the current Gaza war and Israeli-Lebanon border airstrikes escalate, reported AP News.

“We don’t want to fight,” Pezeshkian declared. “It’s Israel that wants to drag everyone into war and destabilize the region. … They are dragging us to a point where we do not wish to go.”

The Iranian leader, who recently took office after a presidential runoff in July, made these comments during his first appearance at the U.N. General Assembly. His comments come as Israel intensifies its attacks on Iranian-backed Hezbollah militants in Lebanon.

Pezeshkian criticized Israel’s actions, citing the recent deadly explosions in Lebanon and the assassination of Hamas’ political leader in Tehran, both of which he attributed to Israel.

Despite Israel’s claims of not wanting a wider war, Pezeshkian argued that their actions suggest otherwise. He reiterated Iran’s commitment to peace, stating, “We are willing to put all our weapons aside so long as Israel is willing to do the same.”

Why It Matters: The recent escalation of violence between Israel and Hezbollah has been a cause for international concern. Israeli airstrikes on Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon resulted in approximately 274 casualties on Monday. The conflict has been intensifying since Israel’s war with Hamas began last October.

Despite the escalating conflict, oil prices fell by more than 1% on Monday due to concerns over weakened global demand. The conflict has not significantly affected energy supplies, with investors focusing more on the macroeconomic picture of slowing global consumption.

The U.S. has also warned Israel against escalating hostilities with Hezbollah, emphasizing the potential risks of a full-scale land war. The U.S. has urged Israel to seek diplomatic solutions to ensure the safety of Israeli citizens.

