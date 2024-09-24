Tesla Team Working Hard At Deploying FSD On Cybertruck, Senior Exec Implies

Tesla Inc. TSLA senior executive Ashok Elluswamy on Monday hinted that the company is rushing to deploy its full self-driving (FSD) driver assistance technology on Cybertrucks, with a GIF from the 1980 movie “Airplane!”

What Happened: Tesla said earlier this month that FSD will be deployed on the Cybertruck this month with other improvements in the software.

“Waiting,” Tesla wrote on its official account dedicated to Cybertruck updates on Monday.

Elluwamy responded with a gif from ‘Airplane!’ showing Robert Hays, who acted as the protagonist of the film, sweating through as he struggles to land a plane and implying that the team is hard at work to deploy the technology on the stainless steel truck.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk and Cybertruck lead engineer Wes Morrill also responded humorously to Elluswamy.

😂 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 23, 2024

driving lastest build tonight pic.twitter.com/iZr8WNl3Pu — Wes (@wmorrill3) September 24, 2024

Why It Matters: Tesla deployed parking assistance features on the Cybertruck and actually smart summon feature on other Tesla vehicles this month as part of its plans to enhance the capability of the FSD software to eventually drive autonomously without driver supervision.

However, FSD is yet to be deployed on the Cybertruck as of date.

Tesla is known for delaying its provided timelines. Musk has been saying for years that Tesla vehicles will be able to drive autonomously but FSD software still requires active driver supervision.

