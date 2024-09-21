Controversial Ally Mark Robinson Absent From Donald Trump Rally In Pivotal North Carolina

Donald Trump returned to North Carolina on Saturday to campaign in Wilmington, a key battleground in the upcoming November election.

However, he was without Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson, the GOP gubernatorial nominee and one of Trump’s primary supporters in the state, reported AP News.

A CNN report on Thursday regarding Robinson’s inflammatory remarks about race, gender, and sexual orientation has left the Republicans scrambling.

As per the CNN report, Robinson commented on a pornography website’s message board, where he self-identified as a “Black Nazi” and expressed a desire for the return of slavery.

Democrats, on the other hand, are highlighting Robinson’s connections to other candidates, including Trump, who has previously praised the North Carolina lieutenant governor.

Robinson was not scheduled to attend the Wilmington event, said AP News, citing two individuals with knowledge of the situation, who requested anonymity.

Although Robinson secured victory in his GOP gubernatorial primary back in March, he has fallen behind Democratic nominee Josh Stein, the state attorney general, in several recent polls.

State Republican leaders continue to support Robinson, but his choice to persist with his campaign might jeopardize the GOP’s chances in other crucial races, including Trump’s efforts in a battleground state he has won twice before.

Trump has consistently expressed admiration for Robinson, a Black politician, calling him a figure reminiscent of Martin Luther King, but with added intensity. When endorsing Robinson prior to the GOP gubernatorial primary, Trump stated that he believes Robinson surpasses King in significance, AP News added.

While presidential candidates have focused more on the Rust Belt states like Pennsylvania, Michigan, and Wisconsin, both Trump and Harris have made several visits to North Carolina, underscoring the state’s significance.

After Biden exited the race in July, Trump organized his first major rally there, shifting his attention entirely toward Harris.

