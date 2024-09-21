Trump Ally Sarah Huckabee Sanders Jabs Kamala Harris For Not Having Biological Children: "Doesn't Have Anything Keeping Her Humble!"

In a surprising jab at Kamala Harris during a town hall for Trump in Flint, Michigan, Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders (R) asserted that Harris lacks the grounding influences that only biological children can provide.

Sanders recounted a moment when her own daughter innocently commented on her appearance, highlighting how her kids help keep her humble, reported Politico.

“Unfortunately, Kamala Harris doesn’t have anything keeping her humble,” Sanders said.

The narrative reignited the “childless cat lady” narrative linked to Donald Trump‘s campaign, jabbing Harris for not having biological children.

In July, Republican vice-presidential nominee Sen. JD Vance clarified his 2021 remark about “childless cat ladies,” asserting that he was not targeting individuals without children but rather was criticizing Democrats for their “anti-family and anti-kid” policies.

Also Read: Former Trump Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders Makes A Bold Prediction About Ex-President: ‘He’s Gonna Win, And Win Big’

This clarification, given on Megyn Kelly’s SiriusXM podcast, followed the viral reappearance of a video where Vance questioned some Democrats, including Harris, for not having biological children, despite Harris having two stepchildren.

Harris is a stepmother to two children from her husband, Doug Emhoff, and his family, including his ex-wife, has praised her parenting role with his now-adult kids.

Meanwhile, regarding Sanders’ latest comments, even Bryan Lanza, a senior adviser for Trump’s campaign, interpreted Sanders’ comment in this context, joining fellow panelists on CNN to denounce the remark.

“I found that comment to be actually offensive. I don’t know what more to say about that,” Lanza said. “I’m disappointed in Sarah saying that.”

Earlier this year, Sanders caught media headlines for making a bold prediction about the upcoming 2024 presidential election, foreseeing a significant victory for Trump.

Sanders stated that Trump has maintained his front-runner status since the beginning of his campaign and is likely to secure a substantial victory in November.

“I fully expect that he’s’ gonna win, and win big in November,” Sanders said, The Hill reported in June quoting her in an appearance on Fox News's "America's Newsroom."

Read Next: