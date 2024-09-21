Marjorie Taylor Greene Slams Lack Of Results From Biden Administration's $42B Broadband Program In Georgia: Elon Musk Calls It 'Staggeringly Bad Waste Of Money'

Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) on Friday slammed the Biden administration for lack of outcome to investments under its Broadband Equity Access and Deployment Program.

What Happened: The program is a $42 billion initiative aimed at making access to high-speed broadband universal by 2030. Georgia was allocated $1.3 billion under the initiative. However, not one household has been connected to broadband under the program in the state of Georgia, Greene said.

“Talk about a policy failure, talk about not delivering results to the American people. Spending $42 billion and yet not having one household connected to the internet,” Greene said at the House Committee on Oversight and Accountability hearing held on Thursday to highlight the Biden-Harris Administration’s alleged policy failures.

Staggeringly bad waste of money https://t.co/RerY7SrCmQ — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 21, 2024

FCC Commissioner Brendan Carr Weighs In: "In 2021, Vice President Harris agreed to lead the Administration's signature, $42 billion plan for expanding high-speed internet to millions of Americans. It has now been 1,039 days since the $42 billion program was signed into law. After all of that time, not one person has been connected to the Internet with those dollars—not one home, not one business. So what has the Biden-Harris Administration been doing over the last 1,039 days instead of focusing on connecting Americans?,” Commissioner of the Federal Communications Commission Brendan Carr said.

Carr further alleged that the program is being used to pursue a “climate change agenda and DEI requirements” that will lead to “wasteful overbuilding.”

“All of this will leave rural and other unconnected communities behind,” Carr added.

Billionaire CEO Responds: “Staggeringly bad waste of money,” SpaceX CEO Elon Musk also said about the $42 billion broadband program.

It must be noted that Musk’s SpaceX has a satellite internet segment called Starlink which seeks to provide connectivity around the globe with a network of satellites in low-Earth orbit.

