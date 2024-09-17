SpaceX CEO Elon Musk Says Canadian Government Is Funding Starlink Rival For Satellite Internet Despite His Offer To Do It For 'Less Than Half That Amount' As It Wants Its 'Own System'

The Canadian government wants its “own system” in place for providing connectivity around the country, instead of relying on Starlink, SpaceX CEO Elon Musk said on Monday.

What Happened: “…I think the reality is that they just want their own system,” Musk wrote on social media platform X, formerly Twitter.

But I think the reality is that they just want their own system — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 17, 2024

Last week, the Canadian government announced a loan of C$2.14 billion ($1.58 billion) to Ottawa-headquartered satellite operator Telesat to help the company build its broadband satellite constellation in low Earth orbit. Musk then said that providing Starlink to every Candian household that doesn’t have high speed will cost “less than half the amount” or below C$1.07 billion.

Member of the House of Commons of Canada and Conservative Party Member Michael Barrett subsequently opined that opting for Starlink sounds like a “common sense solution” for Canada given the lower cost.

Less than half that amount https://t.co/tCS9ktUNuO — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 14, 2024

However, Canada’s Minister of Industry François-Philippe Champagne slammed the exchange between Barrett and Musk as “Typical Poilievre "nonsense"…”

“They'd prefer giving money to foreign billionaires instead of supporting our industry and our workers. This loan will help build a world-class Canadian made satellite network and supports thousands of jobs in Quebec! Now that's common sense!,” the Liberal Party minister said.

Typical Poilievre "nonsense"…



They'd prefer giving money to foreign billionaires instead of supporting our industry and our workers.



This loan will help build a world-class Canadian made satellite network and supports thousands of jobs in Quebec!



Now that's common sense! 😉 pic.twitter.com/t9ImYNkFIe — François-Philippe Champagne (FPC) 🇨🇦 (@FP_Champagne) September 15, 2024

Why It Matters: Starlink is the satellite internet segment of Musk’s SpaceX. It aims to provide connectivity around the globe with a constellation of satellites in low-Earth orbit. As of today, SpaceX has launched over 7000 Starlink satellites to orbit for the service.

Starlink service is currently also available in Canada.

In Quebec City, Starlink service is priced at around C$140 per month while the Starlink hardware required to avail the service at homes is priced at C$299.

Photo courtesy: Shutterstock