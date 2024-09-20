Pro-Bitcoin El Salvador President Nayib Bukele Meets Elon Musk At Tesla's Giga Texas, Hails Billionaire CEO As 'One Of The Great Minds Of Our Time'

President of El Salvador Nayib Bukele visited Tesla Inc‘s TSLA gigafactory in Texas and spent several hours talking with company CEO Elon Musk, the leader said on Friday.

What Happened: “It was a pleasure to spend several hours talking with one of the great minds of our time,” Bukele wrote on social media platform X, formerly Twitter, referring to Musk. The post was adjoined by a short video showing Musk welcoming Bukele to Tesla while remarking that Giga Texas is “three times the size of the Pentagon.”

Musk too said that he had “an excellent conversation” with the Salvadoran president.

“We talked a lot about the nature of reality, future of humanity and how technology like AI and robotics will affect the world,” Musk said while adding that El Salvador has an “amazing leader.”

Why It Matters: Bukele took office for the second term in June. He is known for his pro-Bitcoin stance and announced that he planned to build Bitcoin City in late 2021. The country also recognized Bitcoin as a legal tender in 2021.

Musk shares Bukele’s enthusiasm for cryptocurrencies. Last month, Musk said that he would like to have the option of paying with meme cryptocurrency Dogecoin reinstated for the company’s merchandise on its online shop.

Though the shop currently only allows payment in dollars, it previously allowed users to make payments with Dogecoin. Earlier this year, Musk even suggested in an address during his visit to Giga Berlin that the company would accept Dogecoin as an official form of payment for its cars at some point.

