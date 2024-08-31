Tesla CEO Elon Musk Wants To Bring Back Dogecoin As A Payment Option To Buy Company's Merchandise

Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk said on Friday that he would like to have the option of paying with meme cryptocurrency Dogecoin DOGE/USD reinstated for the company’s merchandise.

What Happened: “Me,” Musk wrote in reply to an X user who asked whether anyone would like Tesla to reinstate the option of paying with Dogecoin for its merchandise.

Me — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 30, 2024

Tesla has an online shop with company merchandise. Though it currently only allows payment in dollars, it previously allowed users to make payments with Dogecoin. Earlier this year, Musk even suggested in an address during his visit to Giga Berlin that the company would accept Dogecoin as an official form of payment for its cars at some point.

The EV giant’s website even has a support page for clearing doubts about paying with Dogecoin for its products.

“Tesla only accepts Dogecoin. Tesla cannot receive or detect any other digital assets. Ensure you are making your purchase with Dogecoin. Sending any other digital assets may result in the assets being lost or destroyed,” the page reads.

Why It Matters: Earlier this week, Musk and Tesla secured the dismissal of a federal lawsuit accusing them of defrauding investors through insider trading and market manipulation of Dogecoin.

The decision was delivered on Thursday night by U.S. District Judge Alvin Hellerstein. Investors had accused Musk of exploiting Twitter (now X) posts and other publicity stunts to trade profitably at their expense through several Dogecoin wallets controlled by him or Tesla.

Judge Hellerstein, however, stated that no reasonable investor could rely on social media posts to pursue a securities fraud claim. The lawsuit was subsequently dismissed with prejudice, preventing it from being filed again.

Over the years, Dogecoin’s price movement has become increasingly linked to social posts and endorsements by Musk, as well as developments around companies owned by him.

Earlier this month, Musk posted an AI-generated image referencing the cryptocurrency through his X account, which caused it to spike.

Photo courtesy: Shutterstock