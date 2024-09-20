Top US Officials Skeptical Of Israel-Hamas Cease-Fire And Hostage Deal Before Biden's Term Ends: Report

Senior U.S. officials now reportedly believe that a cease-fire and hostage-release deal between Israel and Hamas is unlikely before the end of President Joe Biden‘s term.

What Happened: Despite months of negotiations, the White House acknowledges that the warring parties have not agreed on the current framework. Officials cite the ratio of Palestinian prisoners to Hamas-held hostages and recent escalations with Hezbollah as major obstacles, The Wall Street Journal reported on Friday.

"No deal is imminent," one of the U.S. officials said.

"I'm not sure it ever gets done."

National security adviser Jake Sullivan met with the families of American hostages, reiterating that their release remains a priority. However, the families expressed frustration over the lack of progress.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken urged restraint in a speech in France, while National Security Council spokesman John Kirby described the prospects of a deal as “daunting.”

Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah declared the recent attacks as a “declaration of war,” complicating the situation further. The Biden administration continues to work with mediators Egypt and Qatar to seek a breakthrough.

Why It Matters: The conflict between Israel and Hamas has seen numerous attempts at brokering peace, with the U.S. playing a significant role. Recently, China accused the United States of shielding Israel and blocking ceasefire efforts in Gaza. Chinese diplomats emphasized that ending Israel’s occupation of Palestinian territories is a “legal obligation,” not an option.

Additionally, Israel has been rocked by large-scale protests demanding an immediate ceasefire following the deaths of six hostages in Gaza. Protesters have called on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to intensify efforts to free the remaining hostages.

