Melinda French Gates Embraces Independence Post-Divorce From Bill Gates: 'It Feels Quite Good'

Melinda French Gates is reclaiming her professional autonomy. French Gates shared her newfound sense of empowerment since stepping down from the Bill Gates and Melinda French Gates Foundation in May.

What Happened: French Gates said she feels validated in her meetings now, knowing that her presence is valued for her own contributions, Vanity Fair reported on Friday.

“Quite honestly, it feels quite good,” she said.

“When I get a meeting now, I know it’s because of me.”

“If I went into a president or prime minister’s office and I was with my ex-husband, they would turn to him first. Unless I interrupted the conversation, they could have just kept going for the whole meeting,” she added.

Since her departure, she has been focusing on her own charitable organization, Pivotal Ventures, and tackling women’s health issues. French Gates also publicly supports Vice President Kamala Harris‘ presidential campaign.

French Gates and Bill Gates divorced in 2021 after 27 years of marriage. She left the foundation with $12.5 billion for philanthropy, and her net worth is estimated at $10.9 billion, according to Forbes.

Reflecting on her past experiences, French Gates noted that during joint meetings, attention was often directed at Bill Gates, overshadowing her contributions. “That, really, was sexism,” she remarked.

See Also: Anthony Scaramucci Tells Kamala Harris Not To Be ‘Policy Wonk’ And ‘Hillary Clintonize’ Tuesday’s Debate: ‘They Want You To Best Donald Trump’

Now, French Gates feels “extraordinarily energized” about her future endeavors, emphasizing that the timing feels right for her independent work.

Why It Matters: Melinda French Gates’ journey post-divorce highlights significant changes in her personal and professional life. In a recent interview with Time, she expressed her joy in embracing a simpler lifestyle, enjoying the walkability of her new neighborhood. “I live in a neighborhood. Now I can walk to little stores. I can walk to the drugstore, I can walk to a restaurant,” she said. “I absolutely love it.”

Additionally, French Gates has made substantial donations to political campaigns, including those of Harris and Tim Walz. She described her billionaire status as “surreal” and emphasized the responsibility it brings, especially in aiding struggling mothers through philanthropic and government resources. French Gates has dedicated over two decades to philanthropy, co-founding the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation in 2000.

Did You Know?

Congress Is Making Huge Investments. Get Tips On What They Bought And Sold Ahead Of The 2024 Election With Our Easy-to-Use Tool

Image via Flickr/ Paul Kagame