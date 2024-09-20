Tesla Bull Pierre Ferragu Calls Elon Musk's X Update Revolutionary, Urges For A Custom X Browser: 'This Is Wikipedia To The Power Of Infinity'

Pierre Ferragu, an analyst at New Street Research and a known advocate of Tesla Inc., and Grok investor has lauded the latest update on Elon Musk’s social media platform X, formerly Twitter.

What Happened: On Thursday, app researcher Nima Owji took to X and shared an update saying that the platform is working on a feature that allows users to add a Community Note to a link. This means that every post containing that link will display the note.

In response to this news, Ferragu stated, “Could be a revolution. Nobody will want to go to the web but through X, to know what the community has to say. This is Wikipedia to the power of infinity (And not taken over by left activists).”

See Also: Mark Cuban Says He Would Buy Rupert Murdoch’s Fox News And Elon Musk’s X But There Are Some Obstacles

He then added, “Ideally you want an X browser giving you access to these notes!”

Could be a revolution. Nobody will want to go to the web but through X, to know what the community has to say. This is Wikipedia to the power of ♾️ (And not taken over by left activists). Ideally you want an X browser giving you access to these notes! 👊 https://t.co/qtZKzwQnaK — Pierre Ferragu (@p_ferragu) September 20, 2024

Subscribe to the Benzinga Tech Trends newsletter to get all the latest tech developments delivered to your inbox.

Why It Matters: This development comes at a time when X has been facing significant challenges.

Earlier this month, X faced a major advertiser exodus due to a string of controversies surrounding Musk. A report by UK-based market research firm Kantar predicted a 26% decline in marketers' ad spending on X for 2025.

Previously, Meta Platforms Inc.'s president for global affairs, Nick Clegg, criticized X for becoming a "tiny" platform for elites that permits anyone to say anything.

Meanwhile, Brazil has emerged as a big issue for Musk’s platform. X has been fined $1 million a day until they stop users from accessing the site by Brazil’s Supreme Court.

The court accused Musk of switching X’s network provider to partially restore access to bypass the ban.

Check out more of Benzinga's Consumer Tech coverage by following this link.

Read Next:

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of Benzinga Neuro and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Photo courtesy: Shutterstock