Meta Exec Slams Elon Musk's X As 'Tiny' Platform That Allows 'Anyone Say Anything'

In recent news, Meta Platforms Inc’s president for global affairs, Nick Clegg, has criticized Elon Musk-owned X. Clegg voiced his concerns about X becoming a “tiny” platform for elites during a talk at a London think tank.

What Happened: Clegg drew comparisons between X and Meta’s own platforms, Facebook and Instagram. He portrayed X as an unregulated platform that permits “anyone to say anything,” Business Insider reported on Friday.

Clegg also highlighted that individuals who have been banned from Meta’s platforms continue to be active on X and Telegram. These individuals contributed to the far-right protests and riots in Britain last month.

See Also: Trump Vs. Harris Debate’s Results Are In: Flash Poll Shows Resounding Majority Pick Vice President As Winner, But She Still Trails GOP Rival By 20 Points On This Issue

Why It Matters: Since its acquisition by Musk in 2022, X has been under the microscope for its content moderation policies. The platform has experienced an increase in hate speech and misinformation. Despite boasting 250 million daily active users, X has seen a significant decline in ad revenue.

Adding to X’s challenges, its operations in Brazil were put on hold earlier this month. This was due to the platform’s inability to appoint a new legal representative in the country. The ongoing feud between Musk and Meta has been well-documented, with Musk previously accusing Meta of using "election integrity" as a cover for censorship.

Read Next:

Image via Shutterstock