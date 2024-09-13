Meta Exec Slams Elon Musk's X As 'Tiny' Platform That Allows 'Anyone Say Anything'

In recent news, Meta Platforms Inc’s president for global affairs, Nick Clegg, has criticized Elon Musk-owned X. Clegg voiced his concerns about X becoming a “tiny” platform for elites during a talk at a London think tank.
What Happened: Clegg drew comparisons between X and Meta’s own platforms, Facebook and Instagram. He portrayed X as an unregulated platform that permits “anyone to say anything,” Business Insider reported on Friday.
Clegg also highlighted that individuals who have been banned from Meta’s platforms continue to be active on X and Telegram. These individuals contributed to the far-right protests and riots in Britain last month.
Why It Matters: Since its acquisition by Musk in 2022, X has been under the microscope for its content moderation policies. The platform has experienced an increase in hate speech and misinformation. Despite boasting 250 million daily active users, X has seen a significant decline in ad revenue.
Adding to X’s challenges, its operations in Brazil were put on hold earlier this month. This was due to the platform’s inability to appoint a new legal representative in the country. The ongoing feud between Musk and Meta has been well-documented, with Musk previously accusing Meta of using "election integrity" as a cover for censorship.
